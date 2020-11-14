Nizhoni: Corvallis woman works to help Navajo Nation

Tribal communities, like states and counties across the country, have approached the pandemic response in different ways. In Oregon, for example, the Grand Ronde issues relief checks to its members.

“Not all tribes get those checks,” Manuelito-Kerkvliet said. “When the pandemic hit and we were getting some federal funding, the Navajo Nation and other nations, their federal funding to help their communities was held back. Navajos going to the border towns, they were being told to go back to the reservation, ‘You’re bringing the pandemic and it’s out of control.’ The racism in those border towns was just magnified.”

The Navajo Nation has since instituted a curfew to restrict travel in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. Pushback to the lockdown, Manuelito-Kerkvliet said, seems to be limited.

“We think beyond self,” she said of the Navajo culture. “We’re able to say it takes all of us to care for our next generation. We don’t say it’s about me and my individual rights so people do stay home and mind the curfew.”