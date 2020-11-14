Nizhoni: Corvallis woman works to help Navajo Nation

In the nine months since COVID-19 reached the U.S., health officials have been clear on how to best combat the virus: wash your hands and wear a mask.
But approximately 40% of households in the Navajo Nation don’t have running water. Access to masks is limited. In some places on the reservation, the nearest store is hours away, and when the tribe asked for personal protective equipment from the federal government, they were sent body bags.
“They were given faulty equipment that other communities rejected,” said Corvallis resident and Navajo Nation member Cassandra Manuelito-Kerkvliet. “When the virus broke out, my sisters, who live in Santa Fe, said we should help by making masks.”
So Manuelito-Kerkvliet started sewing.
She didn’t keep track in the beginning, but now she estimates that she’s made approximately 5,000 masks for the program she’s since named Nizhoni.
“It means beautiful,” she said of the Navajo word. “But not in a surface way. It means more of a balanced life.”
To date, the Navajo Nation has reported 12,971 cases of COVID-19 and 596 deaths. There are about 350,000 Navajo tribal members in the U.S. and 170,000 on the reservation, which covers portions of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.
“They don’t have basic needs,” Manuelito-Kerkvliet said.
Tribal communities, like states and counties across the country, have approached the pandemic response in different ways. In Oregon, for example, the Grand Ronde issues relief checks to its members.
“Not all tribes get those checks,” Manuelito-Kerkvliet said. “When the pandemic hit and we were getting some federal funding, the Navajo Nation and other nations, their federal funding to help their communities was held back. Navajos going to the border towns, they were being told to go back to the reservation, ‘You’re bringing the pandemic and it’s out of control.’ The racism in those border towns was just magnified.”
The Navajo Nation has since instituted a curfew to restrict travel in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. Pushback to the lockdown, Manuelito-Kerkvliet said, seems to be limited.
“We think beyond self,” she said of the Navajo culture. “We’re able to say it takes all of us to care for our next generation. We don’t say it’s about me and my individual rights so people do stay home and mind the curfew.”
Manuelito-Kerkvliet started sharing stories from back home with friends in Corvallis, and soon she had a small sewing circle helping her and donations coming in. A woman donated five totes of fabric, and one day this summer, Manuelito-Kerkvliet came home to flowers at her door from a tribal council in Arizona.
“Our Native communities are struggling,” she said, adding that she’s lost family members on the reservation to the virus. “By sharing this gift of just sewing, it’s healing for me. I want the ancestors to know I’m doing my part now. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”
