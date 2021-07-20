No bail for man arrested in connection to Albany area rodeo shooting

A man arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a shooting at a rodeo event south of Albany this weekend will held in jail without bail, a judge ruled in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Pedro Martinez-Carillo, 19, of Independence, was arrested after a man was found fatally wounded by a gunshot at a private property in the 3400 block of Old Highway 34. Police identified the deceased as Hector Cisneros, 24, of Corvallis.
According to a press release by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, a disturbance broke out at the rodeo event, which took place on a residence with acreage and was attended by hundreds of people. Police responded a little after 10 p.m. and found Cisneros dead at the scene. Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene on Monday morning.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Jones, speaking during the arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon, said that he personally drove Martinez-Carillo to the jail on Monday afternoon, where he surrendered to police.
The defense team argued for Martinez-Carillo to be held with an established bail amount, since this is his first offense. However, Circuit Court Judge Michael Wynhausen denied bail.
“Based on the probable cause affidavit, I do find that the proof … is evident and the presumption is strong that he did commit this crime,” Wynhausen said Tuesday, before issuing an order to hold Martinez-Carillo without bail.
His attorneys requested additional time to speak to him about the charges and circumstances of the case. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.
Those with more information about Cisneros’ death should contact detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.