No charges in jet ski accident that killed Sweet Home boy

The Salem man riding the watercraft that crashed into a group of children in Sweet Home, killing one and injuring another, will not face charges.
Antonio Cassanova-Gonzalez, 23, was not substantially aware and unjustifiable in his actions this past July when he removed his life jacket, setting off a chain of events that killed six-year-old Zachary Maynard and injured Kennedy Swenson, also six.
"Sadly, tragic accidents happen," Linn County Deputy District Attorney Jessica Cooney and Senior Deputy District Attorney Ari Yardumian wrote in a decision addressed to Detective Colin Pyle.
"However, not all rise to the level of a crime no matter how grave the consequences," the statement continued. "One could potentially be negligent in their actions and cause a tragic result without necessarily being 'criminally negligent.'"
On July 20, Cassanova-Gonzalez was operating a 2020 Seadoo at Lewis Creek Park in Sweet Home when he stopped the vehicle. At the time he was wearing a life jacket equipped with an e-stop or engine cut off switch.
According to the statement released on Friday, Cassanova-Gonzalez removed his life jacket to take his shirt off and in doing so, placed the life jacket on top of the handles of the jet ski.
"It would appear that the weight and the manner in which the life jacket sat on the handle pressed the throttle down sufficiently to accelerate the jet ski and throw off the rider," the statement from the D.A.'s office read.
Because Cassanova-Gonzealz was no longer wearing the life jacket with the e-stop device, he had no way to stop the vehicle.
The jet ski continued into the wake area and eventually struck Maynard and Swenson. Maynard suffered severe head trauma and Swenson sustained a broken clavicle, lacerated liver and broken jaw.
Maynard passed away from his injuries on July 23, the same day Swenson was released from the hospital. She will continue to have dental procedures throughout her lifetime, her mother Jessica said at the time.
Cassanova-Gonzalez cooperated with the investigation that spanned a little more than two months and found that he was not intoxicated at the time of the incident and his actions did not rise to Oregon Revised Statute 161.085 which defines criminal negligence.
"Did he fail to be aware of some risk that such a thing could possibly happen (by removing his life jacket)? Perhaps," the statement read. "But we are unable to say that such a risk was substantial. Not are we able to find that his failure to be aware of such a risk was a gross deviation from the standard of care a reasonable person would exercise."
The law, the D.A.'s office said, does not allow Cassanova-Gonzalez's actions to be considered a crime.
"Zachary's life will never be forgotten," the statement read. "It appears he touched the lives of many people in his short life. We wish all the best to Kennedy in her recovery."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.