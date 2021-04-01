No charges in Rhiana Daniel's death

On the night of Jan. 8, 2020, 11-year-old Rhiana Daniel was struck by a car as she was crossing Highway 99W in South Corvallis. She died from her injuries the following day.

On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Justice determined that there is insufficient evidence to file manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide charges against the driver in the crash.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Elijah Michalowksi detailed the outcome of the investigation in a five-page letter to Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson. The letter notes that there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Peter Eschwey was acting with criminal negligence or recklessness when he struck Daniel with his vehicle.

“We did not consider whether Mr. Eschwey’s conduct could give rise to civil or administrative sanctions or remedies,” Michalowski added.

The Oregon DOJ handled the investigation due to a perceived conflict of interest in the case involving the Benton County District Attorney’s Office.

When she was struck at about 6:40 p.m., Daniel was in a crosswalk in the southbound lanes of the highway, which doubles as South Third Street. She had just walked through a pedestrian island.