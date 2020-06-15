No decision on Van Buren Bridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A deeply divided Corvallis City Council decided Monday night to defer a final decision on the fate of the Van Buren Bridge one more time.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of designing a replacement for the single-lane span over the Willamette River, which is over a century old and frequently becomes a bottleneck for eastbound traffic leaving downtown Corvallis on Highway 34.

The highway department has said the old bridge must be moved to make way for the $72 million replacement project and has set an August deadline for a final decision by the city on whether it would be willing to take the bridge off the state’s hands.

In October, the council voted 5-2 not to take ownership of the historic span. That decision seemed to pave the way for the bridge to be demolished, but historic preservationists continued to argue that it should be preserved for bicycle and pedestrian use — even though ODOT estimates it would cost millions of dollars to move and refurbish the bridge.

Following a June 4 work session, the question of city ownership was put on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.