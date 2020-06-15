No decision on Van Buren Bridge

A deeply divided Corvallis City Council decided Monday night to defer a final decision on the fate of the Van Buren Bridge one more time.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of designing a replacement for the single-lane span over the Willamette River, which is over a century old and frequently becomes a bottleneck for eastbound traffic leaving downtown Corvallis on Highway 34.
The highway department has said the old bridge must be moved to make way for the $72 million replacement project and has set an August deadline for a final decision by the city on whether it would be willing to take the bridge off the state’s hands.
In October, the council voted 5-2 not to take ownership of the historic span. That decision seemed to pave the way for the bridge to be demolished, but historic preservationists continued to argue that it should be preserved for bicycle and pedestrian use — even though ODOT estimates it would cost millions of dollars to move and refurbish the bridge.
Following a June 4 work session, the question of city ownership was put on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
City Manager Mark Shepard urged councilors to lay the matter to rest by voting yet again not to take ownership of the bridge, even if someone else could be found to cover the $7 million to $10 million cost of moving it. He argued that the city has neither the expertise nor the cash to maintain the historic span.
“My recommendation is informed by the fiscal realities the city faces and the unmet needs the city has,” Shepard said.
“We have $2.5 million of unmet needs in the city budget. Adding a 100-year-old bridge over the Willamette River would only add to the financial burden the city has.”
Ward 4 Councilor Barbara Bull, however, countered that the city should not be in a rush to make a final decision. She said ODOT’s cost estimates for moving the bridge were “preliminary” and argued that the council should wait for a new engineering report commissioned by Preservation Works! before revisiting the ownership question. That report is expected to be finished next month.
“I would suggest a motion (regarding ownership) is not needed and we can take this up when we have more information on which to base a decision,” she said.
After nearly an hour of discussion, the council voted 5-3 to wait for the Preservation Works! report, with the proviso that no additional staff time can be spent on the bridge question.
Bull voted in favor of the motion along with Councilors Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Jan Napack (Ward 1) and Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5). Councilors Andrew Struthers (Ward 9), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Paul Shaffer (Ward 7) voted no. Councilor Nancy Wyse was absent.
In other action Monday, the council voted:
• To adopt the findings of the Historic Resources Commission in approving a request to replace windows and doors on the L.H. and Elizabeth Axtell House.
• To end its legal challenge to a change in state law that prohibited referring most annexations to voters for a final decision. The city had been part of a lawsuit contesting the law but lost at the Circuit Court and appellate levels.
• To extend approval for two local churches to host microshelters for unhoused individuals by an additional 60 days. The Corvallis vangelical Church will be able to continue hosting a microshelter until Sept. 3, and the First United Methodist Church will be able to continue hosting three of the wooden structures until Sept. 4.
All three votes were unanimous.
