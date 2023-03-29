On Saturday, April 1, the curtain will go up at 7 p.m. for the 39th Summit Community Talent Show at the historic Summit Grange Hall, 19854 Summit Highway.

Featuring performers of all ages, and welcoming all ages, the old-timey show is a lively evening of creativity, songs, dance, tall tales, music, laughter and pride in Summit’s colorful, rural, close-knit community.

Each act will be accompanied by the Summit Community House Band. Applause and cheer are guaranteed as generations gather together to support friends and neighbors.

Summit resident Earl Newman, who turned 93 earlier in March, designed a silkscreened poster for the event. Newman has designed a poster or T-shirt for every community event in Summit since moving there in the early 1970s. After his career of designing well-known posters for the Monterey Jazz Festival and other 1960s cultural events, he and his family came to Summit from the East Coast. He is currently preparing designs for the 2023 Summit Summer Festival, set for August.

The talent show poster features a rabbit driving a car in honor of the Year of the Rabbit, with a rainbow in the background. Debbie Love and Jerry Boyd, who will perform together at the talent show, figure in the design. Love is shown atop a mushroom, playing a saxophone with her long hair flowing. The rabbit, playing his trumpet while driving the car, represents Boyd.

The $5 admission to the talent show benefits the ongoing programs and outreach of the Summit Grange Hall. The grange is fully accessible. No alcohol is allowed.