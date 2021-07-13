No move required: New Corvallis director Jeff Blaine hired from Albany

Jeff Blaine is in his second week as director of Public Works for Corvallis. He moved, well, actually didn’t have to move — he and his family remain in North Albany after Blaine left a position with the city of Albany for the Corvallis post.
As he puts it, in the Albany position “I was Paul plus half of Mary.”
Translated, that means he was in charge of Community Development and part of Public Works while noting the portfolios supervised by Corvallis Community Development Director Paul Bilotta and retired Public Works Director Mary Steckel.
Albany splits Public Works in two, with one person, Chris Bailey, managing operations such as water and the airport, and Blaine handling engineering, construction and utilities.
“This position gave me a chance to get back to my roots in Public Works,” said Blaine, who had worked for Albany since 2002. “I’m an engineer by trade and this position will allow me to use my skills more effectively.”
The new job also reunites Blaine with Mark Shepard, who became city manager in Corvallis in 2015, after 23 years with Albany. At the time of his departure for his hometown of Corvallis, Shepard was serving as assistant city manager and responsible for both community development and public works.
“I have a great deal of respect for Mark,” Blaine said, while quickly adding “I have been blessed to work with several great city managers — Steve Bryant, Wes Hare and Peter Troedsson. They all have been great to work for.
“Mark is a very genuine person. He’s a hard worker, he cares a lot about the community he works in and he cares about his staff and the services that they provide. He wants to do right by the community, right by his employees and lead with integrity.”
Blaine said he was attracted to the Corvallis position because of the department’s mission statement (see text Page A3). Also, he said “Corvallis has a great reputation of support in the community and for being engaged and the city is a good steward of the environment. That was important to me.”
Blaine also said that “after 20 years in Albany I was ready for a new challenge, to make new friends and work with new systems. It’s good to hit the refresh button once in awhile. My goal is to get up to speed and make a positive contribution to Corvallis.”
Steckel retired last fall and City Engineer Greg Gescher has been serving as interim director of Public Works.
“He’s been a great resource for me,” Blaine said of Gescher. “He and the other managers went above and beyond to help get me settled and to focus my attention on immediate needs.”
A key project moving forward for both the city and Blaine’s department is a facility study that Steckel is spearheading in conjunction with Makers Architecture and Urban Design of Seattle. Makers is being paid $175,000 to assist the city. Included in the study are City Hall and the other public buildings in which city employees work, such as the Public Works Department compound on Northeast Third Street and the Parks and Recreation operation in Avery Park. Shepard hopes to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to address facilities needs.
“We’re still in the data gathering stage on this,” Blaine said. “There are needs throughout the city and Public Works is no exception. We have to take a hard look at our facilities and make sure we are planning ahead.”
