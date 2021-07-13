No move required: New Corvallis director Jeff Blaine hired from Albany

“Mark is a very genuine person. He’s a hard worker, he cares a lot about the community he works in and he cares about his staff and the services that they provide. He wants to do right by the community, right by his employees and lead with integrity.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Blaine said he was attracted to the Corvallis position because of the department’s mission statement (see text Page A3). Also, he said “Corvallis has a great reputation of support in the community and for being engaged and the city is a good steward of the environment. That was important to me.”

Blaine also said that “after 20 years in Albany I was ready for a new challenge, to make new friends and work with new systems. It’s good to hit the refresh button once in awhile. My goal is to get up to speed and make a positive contribution to Corvallis.”

Steckel retired last fall and City Engineer Greg Gescher has been serving as interim director of Public Works.

“He’s been a great resource for me,” Blaine said of Gescher. “He and the other managers went above and beyond to help get me settled and to focus my attention on immediate needs.”