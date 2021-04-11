No new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon for second straight day

The Oregon Health Authority reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the second straight day on Sunday.
The state added 499 new confirmed and presumptive cases, however, including 11 in Linn County and six in Benton County.
Oregon’s pandemic death toll remained unchanged at 2,440 and the state has had 170,568 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since Feb. 28, 2020.
Linn County has had 61 COVID-19 deaths and 4,008 cases during the pandemic, while Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,653 cases.
Benton County has not recorded a COVID-19 death in more than five weeks. Linn County added one new COVID-19 death in the past seven days, its first fatality from the illness in a two-week span.
Oregon added 48 individuals to its pandemic death toll in the past week. That’s up from 17 the previous seven-day span ending Sunday, and 12 the week before that.
There often is a lag time in deaths being reported by the state. However, COVID-19 deaths and cases announced by the OHA have been on the uptick for the past three weeks, though they still pale in comparison to figures from the winter.
Hospitalizations and intensive care unit stays for the disease have increased slightly for four straight weeks, as well, though those numbers also are thankfully nowhere near levels seen in the winter.
The state had 179 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon on Sunday, with 46 in intensive care units. On March 14, Oregon had 100 patients hospitalized, with 21 in intensive care units.
Other counties with COVID-19 cases announced in the OHA’s Sunday update were: Baker (1); Clackamas (72); Clatsop (1); Columbia (9); Coos (6); Crook (3); Deschutes (35); Douglas (6); Grant (7); Jackson (22); Jefferson (8); Josephine (9); Klamath (35); Lane (46); Lincoln (7); Malheur (1); Marion (47); Morrow (1); Multnomah (99); Polk (11); Tillamook (2); Union (1); Wallowa (1); Washington (43); and Yamhill (9).
The OHA also reported that 33,381 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Oregon has now administered 1,156,392 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1,021,822 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 79,507 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The United States has had 558,028 COVID-19 deaths and roughly 30.9 million cases of the illness during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.