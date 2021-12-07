No new local COVID-19 related deaths reported

The Oregon Health Authority reported 945 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s report. This brings the cumulative number of cases in the state to 397,421. OHA also logged 31 new COVID-19-related deaths. The state’s death toll is now 5,299.

Benton County recorded 14 new cases, so the running number in the county is 6,244. No new deaths were reported. The county’s death toll is 40.

OHA also released more information regarding two Benton County deaths previously reported. The state’s 5,248th COVID-19 -related death was a 66-year-old man who tested positive July 19 and died Oct. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions, and his death certificate listed COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a significant condition contributing to his death.

Oregon’s 5,264th COVID-19-related death was a 58-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died the same day at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

OHA also released more information on a previously reported Linn County death. The state’s 5,257th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 7 and died Nov. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

In Tuesday’s report, Linn County recorded 39 new instances of the virus. The total number of cases in the county is 15,004. No new deaths were reported. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county is 184.

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:

Hospitalizations: There are 405 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state, which is 13 fewer than the last report. There are also 110 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds. This is five fewer than the previous data.

There are 63 available adult ICU beds, making for a 9% availability. There are also 307 available adult non-ICU beds, a 7% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 7% of adult ICU beds available and 2% of adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 21,941 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday, Dec. 6. The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 20,306 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, 2.97 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 2.69 million people have completed a vaccine series.

National numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 190,461 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States on Tuesday. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 49 million.

The CDC also logged 1,297 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 787,064.

