No new local deaths in Thursday's Oregon COVID-19 report

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,046 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 42 news deaths on Thursday, Dec. 2.

This raises the statewide case total to 393,232, and the death total to 5,228. Locally, however, there were no new deaths in Linn and Benton counties.

Linn County had 64 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, raising that county’s case total to 14,768. Benton County had 19 new confirmed and presumptive cases, raising its case total to 6,130.

In addition, the Oregon Health Authority released the weekly COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report on Thursday, showing that 71.3% of all cases between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Of the 4,134 cases, 28.7% of those occurred in vaccinated individuals.

Vaccines remain the most effective tool to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, according to OHA.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 384 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 90 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. There are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 691, a 7% availability. There are 312 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,078, an 8% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, 6% of adult ICU beds are available, and 4% of adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 26,172 coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday, Dec. 1. As of Thursday, nearly 3 million Oregonians have received at least one vaccine dose, and 2.7 million have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 129,818 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Thursday, bringing the U.S. case total to 48.6 million. There were 1,546 new deaths, bringing the nationwide death total to 781,963.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

