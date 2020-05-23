No new virus deaths in Oregon

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Oregon Health Authority has instituted a slight change in its reporting of coronavirus cases.

Effective Saturday the report includes information as of 12:01 a.m. Previously the state agency had collected information until 8 a.m. before releasing it to the public.

Thus, Saturday’s report only covered 16 hours. Subsequent reports will again cover 24-hour periods.

No new deaths were reported in Oregon, with the state fatalities toll remaining at 147.

The report included 28 new confirmed cases and seven new presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. There were no new cases in either Linn County or Benton County. The state has a total of 3,888 cases.