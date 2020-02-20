No one hurt in Corvallis mobile home fire

No one was injured Thursday night in a fire at a north Corvallis mobile home park.

The Corvallis Fire Department sent three engines, a ladder truck, an ambulance and a command vehicle at 8:17 p.m. to the blaze at Meadow Park Mobile Estates, a 55-and-over community at 277 NE Conifer Blvd.

The fire was determined to have started in a furnace at one of the mobile homes in the park. The fire was quickly extinguished, damage appeared to be confined to the vicinity of the furnace, and no one was taken to the hospital, according to Acting Battalion Chief Rob Yencopal.

Initial reports had indicated that a 91-year-old woman was trapped inside the residence, but firefighters searched the structure, found no one inside and confirmed that the occupant got out safely.

“All in all, it was about the best outcome we could have hoped for,” Yencopal said.

He was unable to confirm the resident’s identity.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters remained on the scene, checking to ensure there were no hotspots under the floor of the mobile home.

Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

