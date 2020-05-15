No positives from Corvallis coronavirus testing project's second weekend, last of testing postponed

After the first weekend of testing, TRACE leaders would not confirm whether any residents had positive test results. They referred to state health guidelines prohibiting communities from disclosing how many residents are infected if the total is less than 10.

If they did get 10 or more positive tests back at one time, Bethel said, then reporting that number would be “consistent with the guidelines.” Since the total from weekend two was zero, they were able to publicly announce it.

Bill Wren and his wife were two people most recently sampled in the TRACE project’s third weekend, May 9 and 10. They’ve already gotten their results back.

“We failed,” Wren chuckled, “in a good way.”

The couple was excited when TRACE workers came to their house on Mother’s Day.

“They were actually really really good at keeping a distance,” Wren. “The whole thing was beautifully orchestrated, obviously they’ve done this a few times and practiced well.”

The process took around 15 minutes, Wren said, and the test wasn’t invasive.

“It’s not your normal test,” he said. “The swab doesn’t go clear up into your brain.”