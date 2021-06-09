No trout stocking in Timber Linn pond this spring

The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will not be stocking trout into Timber Linn Pond this spring because the water is too warm, according to a release by the agency.

Normally, both Waverly Lake and Timber Linn Pond in Albany would be stocked ahead of the free fishing day that happened over the weekend but warm conditions for Timber Linn meant that the agency couldn’t stock trout there like normal.

“With water temperatures in Timber Linn Pond so high, stocking the pond may have resulted in hundreds of trout perishing in the warm water,” said ODFW spokesperson Karen Hans.

Waverly Lake was still stocked and the trout that were slated for Timber Linn have instead been put into Green Peter Reservoir near Sweet Home. The ODFW says it plans to stock Timber Linn with trout in the fall.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.