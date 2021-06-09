 Skip to main content
No trout stocking in Timber Linn pond this spring
alert

No trout stocking in Timber Linn pond this spring

Fishing Waverly Lake (060921-copy)

Ryan Gray watches his stepson Sklyar Duncan, 6, fish from a dock at Waverly Lake in this April 2020 file photo. Trout have been stocked in Waverly Lake this year, but not in Timber Linn Pond, due to warm water temperatures there. 

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will not be stocking trout into Timber Linn Pond this spring because the water is too warm, according to a release by the agency.

Normally, both Waverly Lake and Timber Linn Pond in Albany would be stocked ahead of the free fishing day that happened over the weekend but warm conditions for Timber Linn meant that the agency couldn’t stock trout there like normal.

“With water temperatures in Timber Linn Pond so high, stocking the pond may have resulted in hundreds of trout perishing in the warm water,” said ODFW spokesperson Karen Hans.

Waverly Lake was still stocked and the trout that were slated for Timber Linn have instead been put into Green Peter Reservoir near Sweet Home. The ODFW says it plans to stock Timber Linn with trout in the fall.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

