No warning: Santiam Canyon residents decry evacuation procedures

At the request of local emergency agencies, however, the company was later able to “de-energize” power lines so as not to interfere with firefighting efforts.

“We are a part of this community and are devastated by the impact the Labor Day wind storm has had on our friends, neighbors and our own employees,” Hanson said. “We will continue to provide support here and throughout the state as we all move to recovery efforts. We are also cooperating with state and federal authorities to understand this historic event.”

Steve Nielsen, a resident of Gates Bridge East between Gates and Niagara, said he wondered why community members weren’t given pre-evacuation notices due to the weather forecast.

“Nobody knew it would turn into a firestorm like it did,” Nielsen said, “but the potential was there.”

Sprenger, although not “indicting the sheriffs,” said pre-evacuation alerts are on them to decide.

“This all happened so fast that we had very little time to give pre-alerts,” Duncan said in a phone call on Wednesday. “This was an unprecedented event. What had happened in those fires happened so quickly, like in a matter of minutes, that it was beyond what the fire departments had anticipated and certainly beyond what we anticipated would have happened.”