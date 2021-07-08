Noah Feldman: Supreme Court undermines voting rights and itself

In the key line of the opinion, Alito said that the model for identifying racial discrimination based on disparate impact that is used to interpret many other federal civil rights laws was “not useful here.” He wrote that defining discrimination based on disparate impact “would have the effect of invalidating a great many neutral regulations with long pedigrees that are reasonable means of pursuing legitimate interests.”

Given that the opinion said disparate impact was not the way to measure violation of the statute, it’s noteworthy that Alito’s opinion did take the trouble to point out that the Arizona precinct voting rule had only mild disparate impact, affecting most minority voters at around a 1% rate and white voters at roughly 0.5%. Technically, if disparate impact is not relevant, the court should not have addressed the issue at all. This, too, will allow progressives in the future to claim that the court’s decision leaves room for disparate-impact claims with numbers different from those found in this case. But of course when that happens, states will rejoin that the court also dismissed disparate impact as inapposite.