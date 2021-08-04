Nobel Prize winner and first Samaritan Health physician retires after nearly 60 years

The very first physician ever hired by Samaritan Health Services — a doctor who was part of a team that won a Nobel Peace Prize in the 1980s — has retired after nearly 60 years in medicine. Dr. Stan Nudelman looks back on his career fondly, remembering his many achievements as a doctor, teacher and activist.
Nudelman was the son of Soviet immigrant parents, Jews who fled persecution in Ukraine during the Bolshevik 1930s. They landed in Cleveland, where Nudelman was born and raised. Coming from a low-income household, he and his brother also held down jobs. Nudelman was a golf caddy, a good enough one to net a scholarship to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio — yeah, there are apparently caddy scholarships.
Nudelman said his mom gave him a choice between being a doctor or being a lawyer, though she would also have settled for teacher or musician. Nudelman chose medical school, heading off to Washington University in St. Louis, where he graduated in 1963.
He did his residency at the University of California in San Francisco, where he also taught medical students for 14 years. It was while in the Bay Area that Nudelman got involved with the effort to educate the public on the threats of nuclear war and proliferation.
Nuclear activism
He and other physicians formed the Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), a group of American doctors who would speak at schools, churches and just about anywhere that would have them. They spoke about the lasting impacts of nuclear warfare and the risks of nuclear energy. This was before the reactor meltdown at Chernobyl, but the incident at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania was still fresh on people’s minds.
Still, Nudelman said people didn’t know much about the specifics of nuclear bombs and energy.
“I think people thought that they were just big bombs,” Nudelman said of the time period. Even decades into the Cold War, he said people didn’t have much direct, tangible evidence about the lasting effects of nuclear radiation. That, Nudelman said, is why his group focused heavily on the medical cases coming out of the two Japanese islands where atom bombs were actually used during World War II.
“We talked a lot about Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” he said. “We told people about what happened (there) and lectured about the devastation that even one bomb can cause. We drew maps of San Francisco and showed that much of (the city) and surrounding cities would be destroyed.”
The 76th anniversary of the U.S. attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki is this week. The work of the PSR caught the attention of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW), a group comprised of doctors from 35 countries who all advocated for disarmament and limitation of nuclear arsenals.
Nobel Prize
The group knew that completely eliminating all nuclear weapons wasn’t popular. With two superpowers staring down each others’ respective barrels, people felt safer under the Mutually Assured Destruction initiative than if their country had no nuclear weapons at all.
Instead, they focused on science that showed how 200 megatons worth of explosive power is enough to completely cripple a country, by destroying its industry and killing a large swath of the populace. Most atomic bombs held one megaton worth of explosive energy, estimated at more than one million tons of dynamite.
The U.S., at the time, had over 8,000 megatons in its nuclear arsenal. So the group focused on trying to bring some rationality to a global Cold War conflict that was sorely lacking in it.
Nudelman held leadership roles in both his local PSR group and the American chapter of the international one. For their efforts, the Nobel Peace Prize Committee awarded the IPPNW with a collective award. Nudelman is keen to point out that he did not receive the award as an individual but rather as part of a group. He still proudly displays the certificate from the committee in his office in Corvallis.
All this and we still haven’t even gotten to what brought him to Oregon. His wife, Charla Van Koten Nudelman, was a big influencer of leaving the Bay Area. She had family in the Corvallis area and wanted to be closer to her mother.
Samaritan Health Services
Nudelman obliged and called the move to Corvallis “quite the change.” But the mid-valley community quickly grew on him as a fine place to raise their children. He also was soon hired as the part-time medical director and physician of the newly formed Samaritan Health Services.
At the time, Nudelman explains, the hospital didn’t have physicians on staff. It had emergency room doctors and nurses, sure, but they were private practice. He said his hiring in 1992 was one of the first steps toward turning Samaritan into what it is now: a regional healthcare giant that employs hundreds of doctors.
He also helped to bolster the teaching program within the company, coming from his love of teaching at UCSF. While down in the Bay Area, Nudelman described how he had the honor of sitting on a panel with the esteemed chemist Linus Pauling during a talk at UC Berkeley. Pauling, aside from being the namesake for a Corvallis middle school, is the only person to receive two unshared Nobel Prizes, one in chemistry and another that was a Peace Prize for his opposition to weapons of mass destruction. Pauling also briefly attended Oregon State University, then known as Oregon Agricultural College.
Nudelman’s efforts in education earned him a Lifetime Teaching Award in 2017. After nearly 59 years in medicine, he decided to retire. He says that his son Loren recently being accepted to a medical school was a big factor in finally deciding to hang up the stethoscope.
“Retirement has been a bit of a mixed bag,” he said during a Tuesday interview. “For instance, it feels very strange to be home on a Tuesday. But medicine has been an absolutely fantastic field for me.”
Nudelman, who describes himself as a “frustrated architect,” says he’ll spend more time in retirement working on his Corvallis home. He also intends to travel and enjoy more time with his family.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.