Nobody injured in Lebanon house fire

  Updated
Lebanon fire

No one was injured in a fire Thursday evening at a home in the 1200 block of South Williams Street in Lebanon. The fire is believed to have been started by burning candles.

LEBANON — The Lebanon Fire District responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of South Williams Street Thursday evening.

Multiple calls reported extensive dark smoke was coming from the home.

Firefighters pulled an attack line through the front door of the home and the Incident Commander notified the local railroad line that a hose was going to be stretched from a fire hydrant over the rails to supply water to a fire truck.

Residents confirmed everyone was out of the house and said the fire may have started with candles on a TV stand.

The fire was under control quickly and there were no injuries.

The fire is not considered suspicious, according to Lebanon Fire District staff.

The Lebanon Fire District responded with 31 personnel on five engines, two medic units, one ladder truck, one heavy rescue and one rehab unit for firefighters, as well as three chief officers. The district was assisted by two patrol officers by Lebanon Police Department.

The Lebanon Fire District cautions members of the community about the dangers of open flame candles and how quickly fire can spread to the contents of your home if candles are placed close to flammable objects.

Also, it’s important to have working smoke detectors.

