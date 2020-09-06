NOTE TO READERS (gray tag/kicker)
As we recognize Labor Day this year, we will be giving our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holiday at home. As a result, we will not be publishing print editions of the Corvallis Gazette-Times or Albany Democrat-Herald on Monday, Sept. 7. Publication of both papers will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
We will be updating our websites with breaking news at www.gazettetimes.com and www.democratherald.com, and subscribers will be able to access the newspapers’ digital replica E-editions for Monday online.
FIRST LOOK (gray tag/kicker)
27 arrested as Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days
Police in Portland, Oregon, issued a statement saying some officers reported that rocks, a full beverage can and water bottles had been thrown at them, prompting police to declare a Friday night protest an unlawful assembly. Officers arrested 27 people. The city this weekend reaches 100 straight nights of protests marked by vandalism and violence. Elsewhere, a white Tulsa police officer has been indicted on charges of shooting a Black man during a traffic stop in March. And New York’s attorney general has moved to empanel a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being hooded and held down by Rochester police earlier this year. A2
Health: Be ready for common problems
This week’s Sunday Health page explains why no home should be without these four handy medical devices: a thermometer, a pulse oximeter, a blood pressure monitor and a scale. You may not need them often, but when you do, you’ll be glad they’re around. There’s also a Medicine Cabinet Q&A about the causes of stomach bloating. B10
COLUMNS (gray tag/kicker)
Fact check A2
Mid-Valley Skies C2
John Rosemond C3
Carolyn Hax C3
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.