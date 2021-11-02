Nov. 2 election results: Corvallis charter amendments leading handily

Here is a look at the three measures, all of which were forwarded to the ballot by unanimous votes of the Corvallis City Council:

Measure 2-132

This measure would create an appointments process for filling vacancies on the City Council. Currently, a special election must be held when vacancies occur.

The issue has come up three times in recent years. Mark Page moved out of Ward 8 in May of 2018, but he was able to retain his seat until the next election, in November 2018, installed Ed Junkins. Bill Glassmire left Ward 7 in August, 2019, for health reasons. He was replaced by Paul Shaffer, who was elected in a five-way race in November, 2019. The city paid the cost of that election because it came outside the usual state ballot cycle.

Junkins then left in June to take a position at his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

In all three cases either Ward 8 or Ward 7 residents spent months without representation. And the council was reduced to eight members, making ties more likely.

The charter amendment would call for filling vacancies within 60 days via a council vote after nominations from the ward and a public hearing.