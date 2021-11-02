Nov. 2 election results: Corvallis charter amendments win handily

The charter amendment calls for filling vacancies within 60 days via a council vote after nominations from the ward and a public hearing.

The goal of Measure 2-132, according to the statement in the voters’ pamphlet, “will be to limit the amount of time a ward is without direct representation on the council, vital during controversial votes and issues.”

Measure 2-131

This measure changes the recruiting process for the city manager position. Currently, the charter requires an opening be filled within six months, a challenging task in modern municipal hiring.

The mandate changes to two years and extends the amount of time someone can serve in an interim role.

The issue came up in Corvallis before Mark Shepard was hired to replace Jim Patterson. Patterson left in August 2013, with Shepard assuming the position in May 2015. The recruitment required two candidate pools, with city Finance Director Nancy Brewer serving as city manager pro tem and then interim city manager because the city had to act once six months had passed.

Measure 2-133

This measures calls for changes in pronoun use in the charter to update the document to modern usage and also remove ambiguity.