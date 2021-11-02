Nov. 2 election results: Linn County law enforcement levy resoundingly passes

Linn County voters gave the thumbs up to the four-year law enforcement levy, which passed the fall ballot with about 62% of the vote, unofficial results show.
County officials, eagerly awaiting the results in the Linn County Courthouse, breathed a sigh of relief.
“We’re excited, we’re honored and we’re humbled by the show of support for us and what we do,” Sheriff Jim Yon said after the tally was shared by staffers at the county clerk’s office. “We’ll continue, as we always have, to watch the tax dollars closely and to continue provide the level of service that we’re used to.”
There were 27,442 total votes cast for the measure, with just under 17,000 of them approving the new levy. This was the only county-wide measure on the ballot.
The levy will replace the existing one, which funds county law enforcement operations to the tune of a $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed property value tax rate. The current levy expires next year, when the new levy will replace it with a 15-cent increase to the local property tax rolls.
Money from these taxes goes toward the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Department and District Attorney’s Office. The current law enforcement levy funds about 55% of the Sheriff’s Office’s budget.
“We are grateful to the citizens who voted to continue their financial support for the Linn County law enforcement levy,” said District Attorney Doug Marteeny. “We are grateful for their confidence in us and we will work every day to continue to be worthy of their confidence in us.”
Linn County voters struck down a proposal to increase the levy rate last fall. That ballot measure would have renewed the current levy at a rate of $3.08 per $1,000, but it failed with 63% of voters shooting it down.
Local officials were apparently correct in attributing this lack of support to confusion over whether the levy rates would double up. Many voters seemed to believe the measure was for a levy that would stack on top of the current one for a year.
The last time the levy was increased was eight years ago, for the current levy amount, when it increased from $2.58 per $1,000. Officials said the current increase was due to inflationary adjustments and PERS increases, as well as a greater volume of calls from when the rate was first passed.
The levy was framed by officials as the only way to maintain the service levels that keep the current level of patrol deputies on the roads and staffing the jail. Of the levy’s funds, 76% goes to the Sheriff’s Office.
“We are grateful for the citizens of Linn County who place a priority on safe neighborhoods and communities,” said Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist, who was also among the officials waiting outside the election office.
When asked what tough decisions the levy’s passage has staved off, he said, “They are decisions so hard you don’t even want to think about it.”
