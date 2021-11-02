Nov. 2 election results: Local fire, road levies passing in Benton County

Two local option levies on the Benton County ballot were passing in early unofficial returns Tuesday night from the county’s election office.

Measure 2-134 calls for renewal of a five-year local option property tax levy for the North Albany Rural Fire Protection District. It was leading by 352 votes to 70 votes.

The current levy expires June 30. The renewal calls for assessing district property owners 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy would raise $167,650 in its first year and escalate to $188,692 in its fifth year, 2026-27.

The money raised will pay for general operations of the district, whose previous levy charged 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The funds raised by Measure 2-134 will augment the money raised by the district’s permanent rate of $1.4071 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Measure 2-135, meanwhile, would establish a five-year local option property tax levy for road maintenance in the McDonald Forest Estates Road District northwest of Corvallis. It was leading by 43 votes to 3 votes.