Nov. 2 election results: Mill City voters on track to approve cannabis sales, production

Mill City may be turning over a new leaf, so to speak.

Voters on Tuesday night appeared on track to pass a measure that would allow the sale and production of marijuana and cannabis products within city limits.

Early results released shortly after 8 p.m. showed 337 “yes” votes (56%) compared to 262 “no” votes (44%).

Results from both Linn and Marion counties – Mill City is part of both areas – were nearly identical.

In Linn County, there were 290 votes in favor of the measure with 227 against. In Marion County, it was 47-35.

Under the measure, the city would collect tax revenue of 3% on all marijuana sales in town.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Oregon in October 2015, but some cities areas have resisted dispensaries and other cannabis-based businesses.

In November 2016, Mill City voters prohibited the sale and processing of both medical and recreational marijuana. At that time, many other cities in the mid-Willamette Valley passed measures allowing for marijuana sales and production.

