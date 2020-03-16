Novak's Hungarian Restaurant in downtown Albany reopens after 2019 fire

The couple’s wedding photo hangs on the wall and looks over diners in the restaurant, and the Novak’s aims to tell their story.

Shortly after their marriage, Joseph Novak was involved in an anti-communist uprising and the duo had to run from their homeland Hungary in 1956. Eventually, the two settled in the United States, and in 1984 they opened up a restaurant in Albany. They became well known community figures for both their business and their volunteerism.

Papa Novak died in January 2018. Mama Novak passed away in September, before she could see her family’s restaurant reopen.

The sisters said it was a bit odd operating the restaurant without either of their parents. They were unsure if their cabbage rolls, one of Mama Novak’s specialties and a menu item that she continued to make into her 80s, would measure up.

“We’ve had some emotional moments, but people have told us the food is better than ever,” said Matilda Novak, who is named after her mother. “To whatever degree someone could help from heaven, I believe my parents are.”

Matilda Novak takes on the role her father used to play at the restaurant, greeting and chatting with customers at their tables. “It’s a big deal. When my father opened the restaurant, that was his thing,” she said.