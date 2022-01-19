 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Now serving dinner in downtown Albany: Little Wuesten Café

little wuesten cafe stock

Little Wuesten Cafe now serves dinner from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 

 David Patton, Democrat-Herald

Little Wuesten Café, 115 Ellsworth St. in Downtown Albany, now serves dinner as well as their usual German-inspired breakfast and lunch items.

In addition to being open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, the café will now reopen from 5 until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

While Little Wuesten Café is known for its German breads, pastries and pretzels, the new dinner options satisfy the need for a hot meal on a cold Oregon evening.

Try the Shepherd's Pie, steak medallions, Swedish meatballs, meat pies, smoked chicken wings or hot crab & artichoke dip. Other entrees include a candied salmon, pork tenderloin and chicken schnitzel.

For bread lovers, the café offers a hamburger steak sandwich, Wuesten bratwurst and doner kebab.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

