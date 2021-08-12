NYT: Heat may have killed more in Oregon than officially reported

The New York Times is reporting that the late June heat wave may have killed many more people in Oregon and Washington than officially reported.

The newspaper reported on Thursday that 605 more people died than would have been typical during the heat wave, according to its analysis of mortality data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is three times the states' estimates of heat-related deaths so far.

"The Times' estimate 'is entirely consistent with a large body of knowledge indicating that days of extreme heat are dangerous and can lead to excess deaths,' said Greg Wellenius, a professor in environmental health at Boston University who has studied heat-related mortality," according to the story.

The article was published as the two states are in the third heat wave of the summer. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Multnomah County Chair Debra Kafoury and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler all have declared heat-related states of emergency.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office has put the official heat wave-related death count at 96. But the Times said the CDC data shows 159 more people died than would have been typical during that period.