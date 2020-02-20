Aaron Michael Kline

March 12, 1954 — February 12, 2020

Aaron “Mike” Kline, age 65, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Albany General Hospital in Albany, Oregon.

Mike was born in Duncansville, Pennsylvania to Lawrence J. Kline II and Aldine C. Long (Keckler). Mike graduated from Hollidaysburg High School in Hollidaysburg, PA. He moved to Oregon in 1972 and started working for Oregon White Truck. In 1980, Mike opened Kline’s Truck Repair in Lebanon, Oregon. He was a diesel mechanic for many years. Mike then worked for Mid Pacific Enterprise in Albany. He was a long time resident of Lebanon and Albany and loved the community. Mike was a Steelers fan and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Mike is survived by his two sons, Josh Kline (Jaimie) of Corvallis and Tyler Kline (Emeli) of Cottage Grove. Grandchildren Brennen Kline, Meredith Sprinkel, Zoe, Gavin and Declan Griffin . His siblings Lawrence J. Kline III (Linda) of Portland, OR; Dorothy E. Snyder of Duncansville, PA; Gloria M. Jones (Tom) of Media, PA; Sharon A. Yeckley (Dave) of Duncansville, PA. Aldine remarried after Lawrence died and had two sons Paul Long (Becky) Hollidaysburg, PA; Brian Long of Hollidaysburg, PA with Marion D. Long and Aunt Shirley Thompson (Keckler) of Yakima, WA.