Adeline (Addie) Robles

December 16, 1944 – December 24, 2021
Addie was born in Pico Rivera, California, to Leopoldo and Nelly Nunez. She moved to Lebanon, in 1971 where she spent the remainder of her life raising three boys and taking care of her grandkids. Once married for 20 years to Steve Robles. She enjoyed going to church, the Senior Center and going to the gym.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Louie Hernandez and sister, Marylou Pacheco.
She leaves behind sister, Arlene Rosales, three sons: Michael Robles and wife, Heather, Jim Robles and Leonard Robles. Grandchildren: Austen Robles, Preston Robles, Keanna Robles, Jeremiah Robles and Malachi Robles. She has been laid to rest at the IOOF cemetery in Lebanon. No services were held as she wished. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
