Adeline Bonita "Bonnie" (Buhr) Aasum

March 29, 1932 – July 29, 2021

Adeline Bonita (Bonnie) AAsum (Buhr) passed away on July 29, 2021, at the Mennonite Village Care Center where she had lived for the past five years. Bonnie was born in Mankato, Minnesota, March 29, 1932, to Carl C. Buhr and Adeline D. Buhr (Weirauch). The family lived in the house her carpenter father built on South Street in Mankato, Minnesota. Bonnie was the youngest of three children and such the apple of her dad's eye she was known as his "Bun-Bun."

While a freshman in high school working as a carhop at the Owl's Nest Drive-In in Mankato, Bonnie met a boy from neighboring Fairmont, Minnesota, they were smitten, and that year Tommy AAsum spent many weekends sleeping on the floor of the Buhr's house. In the spring Tom graduated from high school and moved to Oregon but the two exchanged letters regularly over the next three years.

Bonnie was a leader at Mankato High School where she was a cheerleader, homecoming queen and was voted "All-Around-Girl." After graduation in 1951, Bonnie enrolled at Mankato State to study Broadcasting and Art. She lived in a boarding house where she worked for her room and board.