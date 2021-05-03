 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Al Townsend
0 entries

Al Townsend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

February 8, 1957 - April 23, 2021

Al Townsend was introduced to salmon fishing in Newport by his Grandfather, Clarence Faulkner. By 1980, he had begun his career as a commercial salmon fisherman in Newport. He was the owner/operator of the F/V Sunwest. After the total closure of salmon fishing for the year 2006, he became one of the first participants in the NOAA CROOS program, and for several years was one of the top providers of salmon DNA and scale samples for scientists studying the migration patterns of Chinook Salmon along the Oregon coast.

He is survived by his parents Clarence "Ron" Townsend and Alta "Val" Townsend of South Beach; his brother Dr. Ronald Townsend of Denver, Colorado; and sister Diane Biggs of Corvallis, Oregon. He will be missed by the fleet and his many friends. His wish was that any remembrances be in the form of donations to organizations dedicated to the welfare of animals.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News