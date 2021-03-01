Mar. 29, 1947 - Feb. 23, 2021

Alan Gatchell of Salem died February 23, 2021 after an 18 month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Born Alan Karl Gatchell on March 29, 1947 in Corvallis. He was the only child of Karl Lester Gatchell and Nolia Catherine Walker Gatchell. He was raised in Corvallis and graduated from Corvallis High in 1965. Growing up he enjoyed little league baseball, building and flying model airplanes with his father, and visits to his grandparent's grass seed farm near Tangent.

He was drafted into the Army in September of 1967 and sent to Vietnam as a medic. He served one tour from March 1968 to March 1969. He spent most of the year attached to the First Cav in the central highlands around An Khe. He made it home and never talked much about his experiences there.

After the Army, he worked for the Northside Lumber mill in Philomath and eventually went to college on the GI Bill while working part time at the lumber mill. He graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Pharmacy in 1975. He worked for Salem Memorial Hospital for 17 years as a hospital pharmacist. He went to work for Salem Costco Wholesale in 1992 and worked as the Pharmacy Manager for 15 years, then continued with Costco as a part time relief pharmacist for several years until full retirement.