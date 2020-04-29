Alan Hadley Robinson, PhD

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 25, 1934 – April 23, 2020

Alan Hadley Robinson, 85, a resident of Corvallis since 1966, passed away in his sleep at Willamette Springs Memory Care on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a decline from Parkinson’s disease.

Alan is survived by his wife, Kay Conrad Robinson, a resident of Conifer House, his sons from marriage to the late Grace Robinson, Alan Robinson, Jr. of San Diego, California, and William N. Robinson (Julie Dolan) of Atlanta, Georgia, and grandson, Thomas Robinson of Atlanta. He is also survived by his stepchildren Shauna Smith of Portland and Jim Smith (Kelly Lomax) of Lake Oswego from his marriage to the late Gail Smith Robinson. The eldest of four children of Walter Hadley Robinson and Mariana Webster Robinson, he is survived by his brothers Myles Robinson (Elinor) of Aberdeen, Washington, Jared Robinson of Camano Island, Washington, half-sister, Caroline Sanders (Lee) of Seattle, Washington, and several nieces and nephews.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Alan enjoyed his summers camping in the Adirondacks, California, and Washington. He raced sailboats with his father on the Chesapeake Bay and Columbia River. He built cars and ran track in high school in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1951. Following his father and grandparents, Louis and Caroline Robinson, he graduated Swarthmore College in 1955.