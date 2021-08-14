March 1, 1944 - July 25, 2021
Alan L. Cheek was born March 1, 1944 in National City, California, and died July 26, 2021, in Salem. Known by friends and family as Al, he was a Vietnam veteran, serving three years in the U.S. Army. Al worked for Oremet in Albany for quite some time, being active in the Steelworkers union, and retiring as machinist. After retiring from Oremet, he made his living as metal recycler/scrapper. An avid MOPAR buff, Al enjoyed working on his vehicles, there were oh so many, ranging in all years, makes and models, and always helping others with theirs. Al has some antique pieces on display at Antique Powerland in Brooks, he loved going to the Annual Steam-up. He also enjoyed collecting coins, camping with family, and off road quading. Al was married once over the years, and through this marriage to RoseMary, he gained five step-children that he cherished deeply, and they him.
A quiet and self-supporting person, he was very generous to family and friends. Always a joker, he once "borrowed" a plastic rabbit from RoseMary's yard and sent it traveling around the United States, sending RoseMary letters and pictures of the rabbit's travels.
Al was preceded in death by his loving, faithful cat, Bright Eyes, parents, Roy and Ethel Cheek, brother RobRoy, and step-son Michael Winans. He is survived by his daughter, Maggie Young (Bill), step-children, Steve Winans (Karla), Donna Kina, Linda Perrone, Ron Winans (Karen), and ex-wife, RoseMary Rafael (Andy). Al's remembrance of life will be celebrated at his niece Tani's house on August 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. Interment and graveside services to be announced at a later date.
