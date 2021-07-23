Albert Lee French

February 27, 1934 – July 16, 2021
Al French, 87, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of his family, July 16, 2021.
Al was born in Long Beach, California, February 27, 1934. He moved to Oregon, graduated from McMinnville High School with the class of 1953. He joined the service and was a member of the Marine Corp before achieving his degree in Agricultural Engineering from Oregon State University. He fell in love there, marrying Dorothy, on July 6, 1958. They made their home in Lebanon, running a successful business, Bike n' Hike, a strawberry farm, and raising five children.
Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beautiful Sea of Cortez and the love and company of family. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and their children, Tracy, Ernie, JJ, Kelly and Amy.
Private family services were held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
