August 20, 1930 — May 26, 2020

Alberta Rose Badger, 89, of Lebanon, died Tuesday in Lebanon.

Alberta was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan to immigrants from Holland. She became a dedicated wife and mother of six children. One daughter Dianna Pitts and five sons Douglas, Donald, Dennis, Danny and Duane Badger and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She worked many jobs over the years including many years at Motorola in Scottsdale, Arizona and later elder care in Sweet Home.

Alberta moved to Oregon with her husband Earl Badger, he died of lung cancer at the age of 58. She later married Kenneth McMillen who had a daughter Jody. Alberta also served as Bible School Teacher in Sweet Home until she and Kenneth moved to the Oaks of Lebanon. Kenneth preceded her in death in 2012. Alberta remained at the Oaks.

Alberta will be very missed by lots of friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her son Dennis Badger; all her sisters except Agnes Caswell and her brother.

Services will be held at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.