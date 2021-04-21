Alda Lou Jewell (Harvey)

Jan. 13,1931 - Nov. 22, 2020

Mom was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior, on 11/22/20, surrounded by her family.

Mom is survived by her children, Vernon (Jim) & Angel Jewell, Cathy Beemer, Tim & Michelle Jewell, & Carol Ganiere, along with many extended family and friends.

Proceeding her in death, husband Lloyd, son Robert, daughter Charlet, brother Vernon, and sons-in-law Kenneth Ganiere and George Beemer.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. May 1, 2021 at Pioneer Memorial Gardens, Moses Lake, Washington.

Condolences may be sent to, Carol Ganiere, 4000 Longview St. NE Unit 64, Moses Lake, WA 98837.