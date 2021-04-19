Alda Lou Jewell

Jan. 13,1931 - Nov. 22, 2020
Mom was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior, on 11/22/20, surrounded by her family.
Mom is survived by her children, Vernon (Jim) & Angel Jewell, Cathy Beemer, Tim & Michelle Jewell, & Carol Ganiere, along with many extended family and friends.
Proceeding her in death, husband Lloyd, son Robert, daughter Charlet, brother Vernon, and sons-in-law Kenneth Ganiere and George Beemer.
Condolences may be sent to, Carol Ganiere 4000 Longview St NE Unit 64, Moses Lake, Wa 98837
