Alene Fay Grass Moulton

February 1, 1932 - December 22, 2021

Alene F. Moulton, of Corvallis, passed peacefully at her home on December 22, 2021, at the age of 89.

Alene was born in Caldwell, Idaho, February 1, 1932, daughter of Allen T. Grass and Janice Richardson Grass, and had one brother, Edward Grass. Alene and her high school sweetheart, Dale Moulton, were married on December 29, 1950, in Caldwell, Idaho, and moved to Corvallis in 1954. Alene graduated in 1955 from Oregon State University with a BS Degree in Home Economics. Alene and Dale celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in December 2020, with Dale passing in August 2021.

Alene worked as a dental hygienist for over 45 years, working with Dr. Frank Morris for 35 years and Dr. Russell Yamada for 10 years. She was a past president and treasurer of the Oregon Dental Assistants Association and helped to implement certification for dental assistants and hygienists.

Alene enjoyed traveling, especially vacationing in Hawaii, spending time with friends and family, and cherished her Maltese dogs and Siamese cats. She had many interests, including collecting teddy bears and dolls, reading, quilting, crafting, shopping for jewelry, and bonsai gardening. She spoke of great times with the Nifty Niner Group, a group of Beta Sigma Phi sorority sisters and their spouses. She previously belonged to the Corvallis Assembly of God Church.

Alene was preceded in death by her husband, Dale E. Moulton, parents Allen T. Grass and Janice Richardson Grass, and brother Edward Grass.

A special thanks is given to Denise Barbone for her excellent and caring service. Please leave online condolences to the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Heartland Humane Society or charity of your choice.