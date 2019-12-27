Alfred “Al” Harper
September 12, 1930-December 21, 2019
Al, 89, passed away December 21, 2019 in Azusa, California.Al was born in Valley View, Texas to Porter and Freeda (Beaver) Harper. He graduated from Thackerville High School. Al was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Korean War. He spent most of his career as a poultry scientist for Oregon State University. Al enjoyed woodworking, gardening, camping, and fishing. The family will always have fond memories of the summer road trips in their camper, traveling from Oregon to Texas.
Survivors include: son David Harper and wife Ok of Daegu, South Korea; son Lance Harper and wife Alison of Altadena, California; grandson Evan Harper; and Brother Ken Harper.
Al was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Bonnie Harper; parents Porter and Freeda Harper; granddaughter Megan Harper; Brother Johnny Harper; and sister Martha Sprouts.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Blood Clot Alliance.
Funeral services for, long-time resident of Thackerville, Oklahoma and Corvallis, Oregon , are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at New Resthaven Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the funeral home.