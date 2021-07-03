Alfred David "Dave" Dowrie III

Dave graduated from Shimer College of Mount Carroll, Illinois, in 1967 with a B.A. in Arithmetic. He moved to Oregon in 1969 and made Corvallis his home in 1972, where he raised his family and became an active member of the community, serving in many different volunteer roles. His professional career began in Chicago where he was part of the first recruiting class of IBM. His interests and skills brought him to Oregon State University where he provided technical support and program management for the State System of Higher Education. Subsequently he worked for Oregon Department of Transportation overseeing the Oregon Department of Transportation Data Center and statewide network services. As his children grew up, he served on their school's PTA board, was their 4-H leader, and coached many of his sons' sports teams. He served on the Linn Benton Lincoln ESD Board for 37 years and participated on the Benton County Budget Committee and Planning Commission over a 21-year span. With all the free time that his 1998 retirement from Lane ESD in Eugene granted him, he took on many more volunteer roles. After the death of his wife Nancy, he reveled in the time spent with his children and grandchildren and continued to keep busy with his volunteer work and all the friends he made wherever he went. Dave loved his OSU Beaver Baseball and the friends he made at home games. He was blessed to find his second soul mate and friend, Janice, in 2017 ,who joined him in his adventures, including visiting the coast, renovating their new home together, and spending time with both their families.