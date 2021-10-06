November 13, 1942 - October 1, 2021

Alfred Leroy Israel (aka Roy), of Lebanon, Oregon passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 78 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully in his sleep in Eugene, Oregon.

Roy was born on November 13, 1942 in Lexington, Nebraska to Lloyd Leroy Israel and Lucille Rose Israel (Weber). He was one of eight children.

At the young age of 16 years old, he lost his father and had to leave public schooling to help run the family farm, which enriched his love for animals and development in Husbandry. Roy went to school to further advance his skills as a farmer. He was a talented farrier and worked on a lot of farms and ranches in the Lebanon community for many years. He was also a self taught carpenter and traveled the country transporting airplanes for a time.

Roy enjoyed collecting on many levels. Leather and bead crafting and caring for rabbits (Rabbit Man) and horses. He was a good friend to all and a man who would give his shirt off his back for anyone in need. He was a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lucille Israel; brothers Roger and Kenneth Israel and sister Lucinda Rose Canada.