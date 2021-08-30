Alice Louisa Voet

August 14, 1941 - August 26, 2021
Alice Louisa (Lemke) Voet, 80, of Albany passed away August 26 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Alice was born August 14, 1941, in Appleton, Wisconsin to Ervin and Agnes (Deno) Lemke. She grew up on a dairy farm outside Wrightstown, Wisconsin, where she spent her childhood. She went to elementary school there and graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1958. While she never used social media, she kept in contact with several high school friends via phone calls and letters and was looking forward to a reunion this fall.
In her early adult years, Alice was very active and adventurous. She prided herself on being a member of Appleton's first all-ladies softball team in the early 1960s. She married Gale Voet on November 4,1961, and they started a family in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. They enjoyed an active social life and were avid bowlers. She often reminded us of her several perfect 300 games. Together Gale and Alice raised a family that always believed in "family first". Most of their memories were made on epic road trips, originally "out west", but later, wherever the road led them.
The family moved to Albany, Oregon in February, 1981. Alice worked at Pop's Branding Iron for nearly 10 years, and Fred Meyers for 30 years. It wasn't the work that defined her, but the relationships she made with the people she worked with and those in the community she served over the course of her lifetime. She was a friend to everyone, and always had a way to help someone in need. She was "mom" to every one of her children's friends and made sure they had a place to stay or a gift to open on every special occasion. In Albany, Alice stayed active by walking, and swimming. In her later years she enjoyed reading, watching birds, old tv shows, and strolling through local parks looking for hidden painted rocks. She mostly loved to spend time with her kids, her grand-children, and her pet cats and dog.
She never tired of a good road trip and went often with her daughter Linda Gail, usually to the Oregon Coast. She had a plastic dashboard Jesus originally thought to be a testament to her faith, only to learn it was a tribute to the Bon Jovi song "Lost Highway". She chose her own funeral song - "Part of You, Part of Me" from the Thelma and Louise soundtrack, which she bought on a road trip to Wisconsin.
Alice has been a member of Faith Lutheran Church since her arrival in Albany. The congregation and relationships she made there were like her second family. She was a true woman of faith, and those that knew her witnessed the heart of an angel. In her final hours she mentioned she would come back to us as a yellow finch. So, any time you see one, please take a moment and think of her.
Alice is survived by her son Jeffrey Joseph and his wife Anna (Bonesteel) Voet, daughter Heidi Rose and her husband Kelly Munro, and daughter Linda Gail Voet and fiancé David Gearhart, and her brother Donald Lemke. She also has four grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jourdan Voet, and Vanessa and Camille Munro. She was preceded in death by her son Stephen Peter Voet (Dec. 19, 1962), and husband Gale Joseph Voet (Sept. 2, 2019) who passed away two months shy of their 58th wedding anniversary, as well as both of her parents and her brother Alfred Lemke.
There will be a viewing from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Fisher Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Fisher Funeral Home with reception to follow, and graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
