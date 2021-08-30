Alice Louisa Voet

August 14, 1941 - August 26, 2021

Alice Louisa (Lemke) Voet, 80, of Albany passed away August 26 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Alice was born August 14, 1941, in Appleton, Wisconsin to Ervin and Agnes (Deno) Lemke. She grew up on a dairy farm outside Wrightstown, Wisconsin, where she spent her childhood. She went to elementary school there and graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1958. While she never used social media, she kept in contact with several high school friends via phone calls and letters and was looking forward to a reunion this fall.

In her early adult years, Alice was very active and adventurous. She prided herself on being a member of Appleton's first all-ladies softball team in the early 1960s. She married Gale Voet on November 4,1961, and they started a family in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. They enjoyed an active social life and were avid bowlers. She often reminded us of her several perfect 300 games. Together Gale and Alice raised a family that always believed in "family first". Most of their memories were made on epic road trips, originally "out west", but later, wherever the road led them.