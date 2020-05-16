× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 8 1929 – March 31, 2020

Alice Marie Krawczyk was born in Buffalo, New York on May 8 1929.

After school she helped run the family's tavern. She met Dan Krawczyk at a local dance, they were married in 1949 celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last September. They lived in Buffalo, New York, Royal Oak, Michigan, Grosse Isle, Michigan and then moved permanently to Corvallis in 1965. Alice's early focus was on her husband and raising her three children.

Mom was loved by all who met her with her infectious personality, ability to host the most wonderful dinner parties and her incredible sense of style and humor. She always looked like a million dollars and looked half her age.

She worked at Lipmans in Corvallis, and worked at the OSU ticket office as Office Manager. She really loved her job at OSU and enjoyed the students and all those she came in contact with.