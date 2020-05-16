May 8 1929 – March 31, 2020
Alice Marie Krawczyk was born in Buffalo, New York on May 8 1929.
After school she helped run the family's tavern. She met Dan Krawczyk at a local dance, they were married in 1949 celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last September. They lived in Buffalo, New York, Royal Oak, Michigan, Grosse Isle, Michigan and then moved permanently to Corvallis in 1965. Alice's early focus was on her husband and raising her three children.
Mom was loved by all who met her with her infectious personality, ability to host the most wonderful dinner parties and her incredible sense of style and humor. She always looked like a million dollars and looked half her age.
She worked at Lipmans in Corvallis, and worked at the OSU ticket office as Office Manager. She really loved her job at OSU and enjoyed the students and all those she came in contact with.
Dad passed away in March and mom then moved to Gig Harbor in September she learned to love her new home and all the wonderful friends she made so quickly. Mom so loved all her children, grandchildren and great children. John and wife Barbara and children Andy and David, John and Kathy Samms and children Matthew wife Emily new baby due in November, Kris and wife Ann and great grandsons Henry, Isaac and Miles and Brittany and Severin and baby girl arriving in June. Jim and Debbie and sons Jason and wife Joy and Bryan and wife Megan and great grandson Adley.
We all miss her so very much and will miss the family gatherings she organized. Donations in mom’s memory may be made to Dornbecker Children’s Hospital, https://www.onwardohsu.org/donation. Or St Judes Hospital https://www.hsn.com/products/st-jude-childrens-research-hospital-donations/10061786. A memorial service will be held in Gig Harbor this summer.
