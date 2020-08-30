Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Former resident of Lebanon, Oregon Alice Shull, went to be with her lord August 24, 2020. Daughter of James 'Jim" and Betty Horner. She lived in Friday Harbor Washington, a part of the San Juan Island.

Alice was a graphic artist for the people on the island and she enjoyed her work there. Alice is survived by her parents Jim and Betty Horner of Lebanon, Oregon and sister Sherry Horner of Evert Washington. Alice will be deeply missed.