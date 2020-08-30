 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alice Shull

Alice Shull

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

1952 – 2020

Former resident of Lebanon, Oregon Alice Shull, went to be with her lord August 24, 2020. Daughter of James 'Jim" and Betty Horner. She lived in Friday Harbor Washington, a part of the San Juan Island.

Alice was a graphic artist for the people on the island and she enjoyed her work there. Alice is survived by her parents Jim and Betty Horner of Lebanon, Oregon and sister Sherry Horner of Evert Washington. Alice will be deeply missed.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News