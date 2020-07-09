Allie “Vicki” Rives Bell Hartman

February 22, 1929 – June 29, 2020

She was born on February 22, 1929, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, the youngest of 6 children of Louis and Allie Bell. She grew up in Elizabeth City and in the spring of her senior year of high school met future husband of 63 years Ed Hartman, on a blind date, who was a Coast Guard serviceman recently assigned to the station there. They were married on May 11, 1947 and Allie graduated from high school in June. The couple moved to Des Moines, Iowa in November of 1947 following Ed’s honorable discharge. In 1952 Allie gave birth to their first child, Michael Edward. The family moved back to Elizabeth City and in 1955 their second child, daughter Debra Sue, was born. Then in 1959 the third and youngest child, son Everett Louis, was born in Springdale, Arkansas where Ed Hartman worked Sales for his step-father Everett Shaw. In 1962 the family ventured out west to Lake Grove, Oregon where Allie’s brother Bill Bell and sister-in-law Doris and two daughters resided. One year later in 1963 the Hartmans moved south down the Willamette Valley to Corvallis where they lived until 1991 when they relocated to Albany in retirement.