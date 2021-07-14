June 1, 1938 - October 17, 2020
Alton Crousser, known to most as "Al," passed away in October of 2020. His family and friends are gathering on July 17th, 2021 in Albany at "127 NW Broadalbin" (Albany Eagles) @ 1:00pm, to celebrate and remember Al's life. The service will begin at 1 p.m. with fellowship and appetizers following. There will also be a graveside service at the Oregon Pioneer Cemetery in Jefferson to lay his ashes to rest with his wife Edna Mae. There are no COVID restrictions. Al owned and operated his business "A&E Maintenance" for over 35 years in the Albany/Corvallis area and all that knew and loved Alton are welcome.
