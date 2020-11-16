Alton Crousser

June 1, 1938 – October 17, 2020

Alton Lowell Crousser lost his battle with Parkinson's on October 17, 2020. He was 82. Alton was born to Lowell and June Crousser in Kalamo, Michigan on June 1, 1938. He was the oldest of five children. His family migrated west to Idaho when he was 8 years old.

Alton, known as "Al", attended and graduated Weippe High School in 1957. Immediately after he met and married Barbara Frost and they had four children. When they divorced, Alton moved to Oregon where he met the love of his life – Edna Mae Thomas-Schilling, who also had three children. Alton and Edna had four more children and together they would raise their 11 children on the Eastside of Coos Bay, Oregon.

Al was a logger and landing boss until the early 1970s. Then he hung up his cork boots and bought the fishing boat "Catherine M" and became a commercial fisherman. Once his children were raised, Al and Edna left the Coos Bay area and moved to Albany, Oregon where he established his final entrepreneurial endeavor "A&E Maintenance".