Alton L. Costephens

December 19, 1939 - January 6, 2020
Al is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Costephens; son, Alton J. Costephens; daughter, Judia Hersom (Bill); grandchildren, Dannielle and Kyle Burton, Mike and Shay Brunson and Jesse and Becca Emerson. Al also has eight great-grandchildren who he adored.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Eunice Costephens; sister, Dortha Thomas; grandson, Drew Seeley and great-grandson Teshone Jones-Costephens.
Al Costephens was born on December 19, 1939. He spent the first eight years of his life in humble beginnings in Missouri. Al then moved to Tracy, California where he attended school and graduated from Tracy High in 1958. After graduating, he married the love of his life, Betty, and soon welcomed two wonderful children. They then moved to Albany, Oregon in 1972 where his family ultimately grew to include four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Al spent a 34-year career working at Dura flake where he was well respected for his ability to lead and train new and current staff.
When Al was not working around the house on various improvement projects, he loved to travel. Al enjoyed loading up the motorhome and he and his wife went to Branson, Missouri. Also, they went to Arizona where his sister and brother, Larry and Shirley, would travel alongside them. They loved to visit Dorena Lake in Oregon and travelling to California to visit family. Nothing made Al happier than spending time boating, camping, playing pinochle, enjoying country music concerts and attending Fan Festival with Southern gospel quartets in Visalia, California.
Even as we miss Al, we can celebrate knowing that his race is finished. He is in our Lord’s presence.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Neighborhood Church, 2815 Pine Street, Albany, Oregon 97322.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to Neighborhood Church.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Service information
2:00PM
2815 Pine Street SE
Albany, OR 97322