Alton “Scott” Nielsen

March 2, 1961 — May 9, 2020
Scott was born in Portland to Roy Nielsen and Judie Lindley. He died at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany after a four-year battle with prostate and bone cancer. He was 59.
He was a man of simple needs – a job, a roof over his head, a car, friends and family and his springer spaniel, Benji.
When he was a young child, the family moved to North Bend, where Scott developed a lifelong love for the beach and sand dunes. In 1972, the family moved to Albany, where he spent the remainder of his life. He attended Oak Grove Elementary, North Albany Middle School and West Albany High School.
He worked for Pacific Cast Technologies and ended his work career at Elstor Sales after his cancer diagnosis. For many years he was an active member of the Albany Eagles.
Scott liked routines, including taking the same route home from work every day. He owned only two vehicles in his entire life. The first was his beloved silver Toyota Celica purchased when he was 16. He drove it until it literally fell apart. His second purchase was his little purple Mazda pickup, which he still drove at the time of his death.
In 1986, he married Sue Meagher. They later divorced and she preceded him in death a number of years later.
Also preceding him in death were his father Roy Nielsen; sister Shannon Nielsen (Steve Rubin) and stepfather Ray Lindley.
Scott is survived by his mother Judie Lindley; brother Tom Nielsen; and other siblings: David (Dana) Lindley, Stephanie (Charles) Perry, Brian (Michelle) Lindley; half-sister Linda Olson, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear friend and buddy from childhood Pat Headrick.
Even though Scott never had any children, he leaves an important medical legacy. In 2018, he had genetic studies at OHSU in relation to his type of cancer. Identified in those studies was a mutation traced to the Nielsen side of the family. This discovery will save lives of upcoming generations in the family for years to come. Also with this discovery a change was made in his chemotherapy treatment, which provided him with a summer of fun with friends riding in his Razor in the sand dunes on the Oregon Coast.
The family would like to thank the oncologists and staff at the Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center in Corvallis for the care they provided Scott over the last four years.
A celebration of Scott’s life is being planned by his friends at the Eagles Lodge. A private family service will be later in the summer.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Albany Eagles Lodge in care of Fisher Funeral Home.
